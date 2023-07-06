Legislators should cap Gov. Murphy’s spending

Phil Murphy has spent billions of tax dollars like a 7 year old in a candy shop on himself and his political friends. He’s spent us into more debt. New Jersey has one of the worse credit ratings in the country. Every opportunity Phil Murphy has, he has put the screws to us, costing all of us more money.

With all the money the state of New Jersey is now taking in from marijuana sales, none of the money has been used to pay down our state debt.

The money for the state pension should be invested in the market. What needs to be done is for the state Senate and Assembly to put a freeze or cap on any money Phil Murphy wants to spend. I believe he owes the taxpayers of our state around a million dollars for the money he spent on SUVs and other goodies for himself and political friends and staff.

Murphy has made himself out as one for the environment. Wind turbines are worse for the environment. They create very little energy. There is technology where flaps can be installed in the ocean and create energy via waves and water currents. With wind turbines, most of the energy is lost before it reaches any substations.

He has stopped the use of so-called single use plastic bags, but has refused to go after the companies that sell bottled water in plastic bottles, or plastic bottles used to sell milk, soda and juice. If creamers can be sold in cartons like some milk is, then this proves that Murphy has been giving many of his political allies a free pass at our expense.

David Barsky

Atlantic City