Voice of the People, July 6, 2022

Wind energy healthy for people, wildlife

For decades, miners would release canaries into coal mines to detect carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. They picked canaries because birds need a lot of oxygen to give them the energy to fly. These tiny, uniquely vulnerable creatures undoubtedly saved many miners.

Even in this technological era, we at the nonprofit One Health Commission are looking to our animal neighbors who are less resilient and adaptable than us Homo sapiens for clues into the changing planet. As we become increasingly aware of how interconnected ecosystems are, we see that human health is intrinsically linked with the animals, insects, birds and plants around us, a key goal of One Health, an interdisciplinary approach that aims to optimize health outcomes for all.

One of us, Dr. Cerceo, is an academic hospitalist and chair of Health and Public Policy for ACP NJ. Dr. Robbins is a cardiologist in Atlantic City. We are both members of Clinicians for Climate Action NJ.

Extinctions are taking place rapidly, with up to 0.1% of all species becoming extinct each year. When we consider the human impact, we can see that air pollution kills around 100,000 people every year in the U.S., which is more than traffic accidents and homicides combined. As physicians, we find this alarming. Mitigating climate change is a key priority in protecting communities — animal and human — from extreme weather events and rising sea levels. Since 48% of New Jersey’s electricity has been generated through fossil fuels, the state can capitalize on its environmental resources by creating wind farms.

Over the past 10 years, U.S. wind power capacity has grown about 15% per year, the largest source of renewable power in the U.S. It is a cost-effective option at 1 to 2 cents per kilowatt-hour for land-based turbines after the federal production tax credit. There is no shortage of this readily available resource. Even more relevant to N.J., wind farms can provide energy locally which can limit the frequency of power outages. It keeps N.J. energy in N.J.

Wind farms would improve air quality as New Jerseyans are exposed to high levels of pollution. Clean energy from wind is even associated with benefits for marine life as the piling rocks can form reefs which encourage a profusion of ocean life around them. Recreational fishermen can readily see the impacts within even a few months.

A One Health perspective should inform a holistic approach to environment and energy systems.

Elizabeth Cerceo, Cherry Hill

Inga Robbins, Atlantic City