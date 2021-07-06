Voice of the People, July 6, 2021

Equity, fairness about A.C. needle exchange

As we continue the discussion about the existence of needle exchange in Atlantic City, some interesting thoughts come to mind. Although no rational person can dispute the severity of the opioid and drug crisis in Atlantic City (and in the nation) some questions arise.

If there is a statewide crisis with drug abuse and opioid addiction and we have 535 municipalities in New Jersey, why are harm reduction centers located in only seven localities? Additionally, why are the seven localities all in urban centers?

I would submit that we have to factor in the issues of equity, fairness and inclusion in looking at needle exchange in Atlantic City.

In speaking about equity, we must ask: Why must Atlantic City carry the burden for needle exchange for the entire county and all of southern New Jersey?

Equity demands other communities step up and share the burden. We must discuss, confront and resolve the issue of equity.

Another pressing issue is fairness. Atlantic City has been the center for needle exchange for several years. Fairness dictates that Atlantic City receive help to address the deep-seated problem of drug usage.