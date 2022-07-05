Voice of the People, July 5, 2022

Biden policies absurd,

repel religious heritage

Biden’s policies have created inflation, so he is proposing a gas tax free day which will create more inflation. Absurd.

His suppression of American fossil fuel has created increased gas prices and inflationary dependence on non-American fuel services. Also absurd.

He is taking nicotine out of cigarettes, yet his border policies are saturating the country with illegal and deadly drugs, resulting in markedly increased death rates.

He is backing wind energy and electric cars which are unreliable and questionable sources of energy; and cars use limited sources of energy needed for them (as evidenced in California, Texas, rolling brownouts).

And the most defiant absurd behaviors are policies deflective of the Judeo-Christian God-centered heritage of the Founding Fathers.

All absurd.

May God bless America and save us from this season of political absurdity, and bless all defenders of our freedom.

Richard Mendham

Ocean City