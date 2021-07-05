Voice of the People, July 5, 2021

Patiently embrace, accept hard experience of loss

Everyone encounters loss, no one escapes the land of the dying. We feel loss with all of our heart and soul once it knocks on our door.

When I was losing my mother, I barreled into it like a prize fighter. I am almost always an overly sensitive and emotional person, but when the doctors insinuated her end, I handled it with logic. I was not feeling her loss, I was organizing it.

When she was sent home on hospice, my heart raced through all seven phases of death and dying. I screamed in agony, poured forth tears, blamed myself, then blamed her. I did it all. But for all of my efforts, I was still not truly feeling her loss, I was feeding it.

At her funeral, I shed more tears, hugged everyone, forced smiles and awkward laughs, and even spoke at the podium about our most treasured memories. I still wasn’t near feeling her loss.

The actual feeling the loss began leaking out on birthdays, Christmas and anniversaries. Then it burst open at the seams, quite unexpectedly, when I gave birth to my fourth and final child, a son, almost two years after my mother passed. Every watery emotion and hateful heartache I’d pent up came flooding out, and my saddened soul bathed in that waterfall like a dessert flower.