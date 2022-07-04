Voice of the People, July 4, 2022

Best candidates put

people, country first

Americans should get their heads out of the sand and pay attention to who they elect to office. The candidate people vote for should put the people who elected them first.

Whether you like Donald Trump or you hated him, he was effective getting things done. When President Trump left office in January 2021, the average gallon of gas was $2.38; now under President Biden, it’s $4.52 per gallon. Under Trump there was no war with Ukraine and Russia. Inflation when Trump left office was at 1.4%; under Biden it’s around 8.5%.

I didn’t agree with everything Trump said and sometimes I wish he would keep his comments to himself, but the country was better off under him.

People should remember the next time they vote to pick the candidate that’s going to put them first and the country first. For all the people who said Biden was the lesser of the two evils, here’s something to think about. We went from a good economy to now we are on the verge of a recession. War is raging with Russia and Ukraine and inflation has wiped out gains people made in the past with their salaries or Social Security.

Voters should think and make an informed choice, not emotional one.

Wayne Williams

Seaville

Check backgrounds

of existing gun owners

I think the NRA doesn’t want a law for background checks to protect existing gun owners.

People usually think background checks are about new gun buyers, not all gun owners and buyers. Owners of guns for many years probably wouldn’t pass. I think that’s why they are holding on for dear life.

Juanita Hooper

Atlantic City