Voice of the People, July 4, 2021

Discontinue stimulus, get people back to work

President Biden’s stimulus packages have done more to increase the living wage than anything the Democrats could have passed in Congress. It appears that his plan to keep potential workers home by giving them additional unemployment benefits has worked.

However, there are over 9 million jobs available to be filled. Basically, now that the minimum wage has increased, it’s time to discontinue any future stimulus programs and have the unemployed people return to the workforce.

Although some people will see this increase as an asset, we have yet to take into consideration the increase to the cost of goods and services and the effect it will have on everyone.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

A.C. Boardwalk benches too costly, need subsidy

Like many Boardwalk strollers, I enjoy reading the plaques on the benches. It’s a wonderful celebration of community, as well as a wise way to generate funds to replace deteriorating benches. So I decided to sponsor a bench to honor my beloved immigrant grandparents — former A.C. property owners and dream-weavers.