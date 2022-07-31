Voice of the People, July 31, 2022

Inflation outpaces rise in Social Security

The last administration was feared as dividing the people into a state of haves and have nots.

May 2020 recorded an inflation rate of 0.1% The recorded inflation rate for May 2022 was 8.6% and for June 9.1%.

That feared divide is here, thanks to the current administration.

My grocery bill is only one proof from a list of many. The Social Security cost of living adjustment of 5.9% just doesn’t cover.

Frances Cavallaro

Ventnor

Politicians aren’t getting things done

Politicians continue to take the easy way when attempting to show the voters that they are doing something to solve a particular problem. But in fact, nothing ever changes — they just talk.

I beg to disagree with President Biden. I have never held a gun but the right to bear arms is absolute: The Second Amendment reads: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” There are no conditional words in this sentence.

The Democratic Party always seems to want to limit a citizen’s right to bear arms and villainize the GOP and the NRA instead of trying to do something to minimize the root cause — mental illness. It’s not the gun — obviously it’s the mentally ill person pulling the trigger. Why blame the guns?

This is not the only topic that politicians continue to use against their opposition without any resolution; i.e., immigration reform, energy independence, etc. Overdose deaths reached a record 107,000 deaths in 2021 fueled by fentanyl coming across the porous southern border.

During the Trump administration we were energy independent but now this green energy obsession has resulted in the administration having to go hat in hand to beg OPEC to produce more oil. In this supply/demand economy — when supply goes down and demand doesn’t change, the price goes up — that’s why gasoline is at the highest price ever.

Annamarie Donley

Egg Harbor Township