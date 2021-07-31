Voice of the People, July 31, 2021

Many women have come forward with their accusations of sexual assault against Cosby. They have a common thread, that Cosby gave them a drink, they became dizzy or passed out in his bed in a compromising sexual act. There’s no way all these women are misrepresenting their similar accusations. Several were underage teenagers at the time. His legacy will remain tarnished, though he’s a free man, legally blind at age 83.

Cosby’s overturned verdict saddens me because this might encourage other sexual abuse and sexual assault survivors to remain quiet about the actions of powerful, famous, wealthy and ordinary men.

Valeria Marcus

Atlantic City

NJ teachers complicit in loss of liberty

Is the spirit of liberty dead? I’m talking about that little spark everyone is born with that first becomes evident at about 2 years of age. From that time forward, we are all indoctrinated with varying degrees of conformity in order to maintain a civilized society. Have we become overly civilized to the point of losing liberty?