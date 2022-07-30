Voice of the People, July 30, 2022

Hold plebiscite on gun rights

Many of us have been hoping for some time that Congress would enact sensible rules around guns, particularly the deadly semi-automatic assault weapon. People petition legislators, write letters to the editors of newspapers, participate in rallies and marches, do opinion polling and of course, especially of late, they do a lot of thinking and praying for the precious lives lost and their destroyed families and friends.

But alas, as we have become accustomed, nothing of substance happens; except the inevitable, more wild and unimaginable attacks. The hew and cry from some is that nothing can be done because restriction of ownership of semi-automatic weapons would abrogate rights under the 2nd Amendment. I’ve often wondered how we would see the impact of the feared abrogation? What would the impact look like?

Well enough. It is apparent that the majority of people feel the need to change things up. Congress refuses to act as our brothers and sisters die. Our representatives will not answer our call. We cannot rely on them to act on our behalf. Why? Who knows? Who cares? We need to act to end this madness. If anything is going to change, it has become abundantly clear that change lies in the hands of all of us. We need to do a work around. We need to put this life and death issue before the people in the form of a popular vote. Sooner than later. Before more innocent lives are lost.

Jim McManus

Ocean City

Treasury and Fed mismanaged economy

Regarding the recent letter, “Everyday prices up much more than 8%”:

I was laughing, like it was a tragic comedy, at this letter on inflation. I have been saying this same thing for over a year now. It’s like Powell and Yellen just sit in their ivory towers and regurgitate data that gets fed to them instead of going to a supermarket.

The once lowly food, chicken wings, now costs as much per pound as a bone-in ribeye did back in February 2020. And ironically, after destroying market valuations in 2020, these Fed moves are pointless. Next year if chicken wings are $7 a pound instead of today’s $7.50, they’ll crow (the Fed, not the chickens) how they tamed inflation.

But it would have dropped anyway, because sooner or later the supply chain debacle and the end of Covid subsidies, which are the real cause of this inflation and not a booming economy, will correct pricing.

Unfortunately, as I said before, this is not a romantic comedy, but a tragic one. I’m afraid we will not have a happy ending.

Dan Feldman

Margate