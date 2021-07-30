Voice of the People, July 30, 2021

US history happened, should be studied
The first thing I want to state is: Slavery was an abomination. How one group of people thought they can “own” another human being is unbelievable.
But now about history, stop with the taking down of statues. Good or bad it’s history, past events to be studied. It’s in the past, it won’t change, and it happened.
The Chinese came over, they were treated unkindly and we used them to do construction and build things. It wasn’t right, so should be take down the Golden Gate Bridge? I’m Italian-Irish, my heritage came and they were ridiculed and called names. They didn’t riot or whine, they worked low jobs, day and night, and became successful business owners. That’s how they overcame hatred. The Irish were treated terribly. It’s in the past, let’s look to the future.
I know saying let’s live in peace is looking through rose-colored glasses but God made the U.S.A. diverse. He wanted it that way. Let’s not let him down. Yes I said God, I still believe in God, the U.S.A. and equality.
Gary Rowe
Bricktown
Hormonal birth control raises many questions
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Expand access to hormonal birth control”:
Since the beginning of time women could never separate their sexuality from its consequences. Therefore women unfolded into a more intricate and developed being from intercourse to motherhood.
It’s been 60 years since the birth control pill became available. The Press view is that expanded access to hormonal birth control pills should be passed by the N.J. Legislature.
It may seem totally counterintuitive but it was not until the pill became widely available in the mid-1960s that the need for liberal abortions became necessary worldwide.
If the man was not sure of the pregnancy was because he was out of loop on the reproductive deal (only the women know), he left the relationship and the unanticipated pregnancy. Then women’s groups, parents, friends and some partners pushed for laws to make for safe abortions.
The pill functions because it has hormones that copy a pregnancy. The woman is chemically pregnant. The pill is like any drug with possible side effects and raises questions. Did women choose the wrong partner knowing they could not become pregnant? Did women have less interest in sex being already pregnant? Are men attracted to chemically pregnant women?
If hormones were changed by the pill, did women feel they needed to be more assertive? That would double burden the women — not only would she be the initiator but she bears ultimate responsibility for the act.
Is the day after pill that blocks a fertilized egg preferable, since the start of procreation is still possible and the act is not diminished?
George Cecola
Milmay
Normalize jobless pay, get people working
It seems time to cut back on all this extra money for those collecting unemployment. People are getting lazy and would rather sit back and collect rather than go out and get a job. Businesses can’t find help. People should go back to work, it’s the American way.
Bruce W. Yorgey
Northfield