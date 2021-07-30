Voice of the People, July 30, 2021

Since the beginning of time women could never separate their sexuality from its consequences. Therefore women unfolded into a more intricate and developed being from intercourse to motherhood.

It’s been 60 years since the birth control pill became available. The Press view is that expanded access to hormonal birth control pills should be passed by the N.J. Legislature.

It may seem totally counterintuitive but it was not until the pill became widely available in the mid-1960s that the need for liberal abortions became necessary worldwide.

If the man was not sure of the pregnancy was because he was out of loop on the reproductive deal (only the women know), he left the relationship and the unanticipated pregnancy. Then women’s groups, parents, friends and some partners pushed for laws to make for safe abortions.

The pill functions because it has hormones that copy a pregnancy. The woman is chemically pregnant. The pill is like any drug with possible side effects and raises questions. Did women choose the wrong partner knowing they could not become pregnant? Did women have less interest in sex being already pregnant? Are men attracted to chemically pregnant women?