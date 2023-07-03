Only ban self-propelled e-bikes from boardwalk

In regard to the recent discussion involving the possibility of eliminating e-bikes on the Ocean City Boardwalk, hopefully the governing body will consider only banning the ones that have a throttle. Actually, scooters with a throttle should also be banned.

There are many older people like myself that ride Type 1 e-bikes that must be pedaled to power them. They only assist and are not self-propelled. Also a 12 mph speed limit should be enacted and enforced.

I personally would like to see a ban

on all bikes at 10 a.m. rather than the current 12 p.m. time.

John Regina

Northfield

Carman’s golf course was a hole in one

Golf pro Ed Carman’s recent passing marks the end of an era. Carman and his two brothers, Allen and Frank, carved a golf course out of trees and stumps, hole by hole, creating Centerton Golf Course.

Built in a timely fashion, it provided a joyous adventure to early golfers of the 1960s. I walked the course, day by day, carrying my bag with about six or seven clubs in tow. You could say golf was the love of my life, or I should say one of my loves.

Rain, shine or snow, I would be there. Allen Carman, then the pro, would allow me to walk on snow covered ground, as long as I promised not to entertain thoughts of hitting a ball.

Alone one October day, I used my five wood on the 12th par three and saw it head for the green. Just knew it would end up in the hole. Slowly walked to the green, no ball in sight, tiptoed to the hole — my Pro Staff ball was sitting in the hole. No applause, and golfers teased me when I told them.

I’m grateful to Ed Carman for bringing a bit of character and a landmark to Salem County.

Dolores Hall

Pittsgrove