Voice of the People, July 3, 2022

Kellyanne Conway’s realistic life story

After reading “Here’s the Deal,” by Kellyanne Conway, my immediate takeaway was that this book was a rare endeavor. She didn’t take the “low-life” approach against the Trump administration as a catalyst to promote a book. Many others have tried to capitalize by demonizing the former president while avoiding the truth. Conway incorporated her experience in the White House in a realistic fashion as it is related to her life story. The White House was part of her story, not the whole deal.