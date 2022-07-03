Voice of the People, July 3, 2022

Kellyanne Conway’s realistic life story
After reading “Here’s the Deal,” by Kellyanne Conway, my immediate takeaway was that this book was a rare endeavor. She didn’t take the “low-life” approach against the Trump administration as a catalyst to promote a book. Many others have tried to capitalize by demonizing the former president while avoiding the truth. Conway incorporated her experience in the White House in a realistic fashion as it is related to her life story. The White House was part of her story, not the whole deal.
Having known Kelly since hiring her as a teen as a blueberry packer on a family farm, nothing surprises me about her life. One theme resonates throughout the eight-summer-year career on the farm — Kelly’s sense of competitiveness coupled with an elevated work ethic.
Overall, having considered all the facets in the life of an active individual, one has to conclude that in Kelly’s case, her life is one of sincere loyalty and steadfastness.
I guarantee that “Here’s the Deal” is the real deal.
Billy DiMeo, Hammonton