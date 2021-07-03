Voice of the People, July 3, 2021

Bike trails need more missing links, patience

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Jersey Shore recreation trail network to get crucial missing link”:

I read the view of The Press with great interest, especially given my involvement in Cape Issues, a group that is working tirelessly to see an increase in bike trails throughout southern New Jersey with an emphasis on Cape May County.

Including the bike-pedestrian path in the design/construction of the Beesleys Point parkway bridge was a very important part of the process to connect the Atlantic and Cape May counties bike trail networks. The ultimate goal is to have a contiguous trail network from High Point to the Cape May Lewes Ferry Terminal.

There is another missing link in this contiguous trail goal that is closer to home for Cape May County residents. South of the Beesleys Point bridge, obstacles remain. Middle Township is on schedule to start construction on their Bike Path North project, which would connect the network from the county park to the border of Dennis Township and its Phase 1 path that extends to South Seaville. Phase 2 of the Dennis Township bikeway connecting with the Woodbine bikeway is in the planning phase.