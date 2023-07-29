War spending leads to rebuilding spending

We have spent so far pretty near $175 billion to provide Ukraine with weapons and more in a war that is not our war.

If the war ends, and Ukraine retains all or part of its country, much of Ukraine has been demolished or damaged a lot, with water, sewer, bridges, dams etc. wiped out in whole or in part.

Every candidate for office now should be required to answer this question: Will you vote, if the war ends as suggested above, to spend U.S. tax dollars to rebuild Ukraine, and if yes, how much would you approve that we spend?

As we have thousands of homeless veterans living in the streets at this time, I am anxious to hear everyone’s answer.

David F. Lipton

Toms River

Offshore wind signs also boost campaign

The recent Press editorial, “Political winds buffet offshore energy,” missed one glaring aspect. Congressman Jeff Van Drew has used opposition to offshore wind as an excuse to blanket the area with his campaign signs.

Most communities have zoning restrictions on when, where and for how long political signs can be placed. These signs appear to be, if not illegal, at least an attempt to get around the restrictions. Without these laws our roads would be cluttered with neverending campaign signs.

Van Drew should respect our community laws and remove these thinly veiled campaign signs.

Richard Levitt

Northfield

Constitutional republic, not a democracy

Once again I’m overwhelmed with the belief of most Americans, that they live in a democracy.

However, we do not live in a democracy. We have a Participatory Constitutional Democratic Republic in which the citizens elect state representatives who negotiate for us — presumably according to our majority’s wishes about primary concerns on key issues.

Ettore Cattaneo

North Cape May

Dogs of visitors leave their mark

Summer and the weekend summer people are here.

The evidence of this is dog poop on the lawn.

Happens only on weekends in summer. They should learn to pick it up instead of leaving it for the homeowner.

Paul Friedman

Margate