Voice of the People, July 29, 2022

O.C. wrong, pushing

teens hard works

Regarding the recent story, “After controversy, Ocean City school board declines to reappoint girls basketball coach”:

The Ocean City school board that did not approve the girls basketball coach rehiring hasn't the foresight to see what is going on in this country. We love very soft spoken folks but that generally doesn't get results when dealing with teenagers.

My almost 40 years experience dealing with teen and pre-teen students tells me that you can be loud and yet also, at the very same time, be kind. Often kids simply don't respond to soft spoken teachers. Sometimes you simply have to have the ability and courage to push the limits in order to gain results. After that happens, the kids usually respond with a completely different attitude.

The end result is winning a game or position on a team or gaining entrance to the college of your choice. It's a shame that the school system will likely lose great teaching talent. What coach or teacher will want to work in a system that does not encourage pushing its students hard in an effort to teach them that sometimes you have to strain to get the result you want and need, to get ahead.

I urge the board to revisit this decision. Speak with the students involved and reconsider the choice. Great coaches are almost impossible to come by today.

If people believe that this decision not to rehire the basketball coach will not have a resounding effect on the other educators in the system, I have to say that they are very wrong. If I were a new college grad with a degree in education, I wouldn't go near this school system seeking a position. In college I learned to push myself very hard in order to gain two degrees plus. As a result I've had the experience to push my students hard when necessary, toward success. Sometimes success is painful to achieve.

James Aumack

Cape May