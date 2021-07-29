Voice of the People, July 29, 2021

Some of the local neighbors supported this action and liked the arrangement as they no longer had to deal with delivery trucks and transient parking.

Some were unhappy and have questioned closing the street for a second season. In early spring no one knew when the pandemic would be over. It is still on going and there may be further governmental shutdowns.

Our decisions concerning restaurants and bars were made at public meetings to help these businesses survive.

Our actions were done in accordance with the governor’s executive order. Steps were taken for the benefit of the neighborhoods affected including limited hours and restricted parking. Many have thanked us for our actions to help local businesses.

If we had to do it all over again, we would repeat our actions.

Our position remains that local governing bodies must do what they can to help businesses survive and people to maintain employment.

Mayor Michael Becker

Commissioner John Amodeo

Commissioner Maury Blumberg

Margate