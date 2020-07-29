Fix vote-by-mail process
In the days leading up to the primary I listened to a few hundred voters who called to express outrage, confusion or who made mistakes with their ballot or envelopes.
The outrage came because there is distrust of automatic vote-by-mail among a lot of voters. They fear their vote will not count. Voters told me they felt disenfranchised. One voter emailed: “It appears we are losing our rights.”
As a result of voters feeling disenfranchised by automatic vote-by-mail ballot delivery, 188,000-plus New Jersey voters came to polling places at the primary election to cast their vote by provisional ballots.
In my view New Jersey needs to streamline the law which creates an onerous vote-by-mail process. First time vote-by-mail voters are baffled with the rules and the ballot materials they receive.
Our franchise is important to us as Americans. That was illustrated to me a few years back when I was called upon to deliver a ballot to a voter who was terminally ill with only a few days left to live. Of all the things he could have done in his last hours — this voter wanted to vote in a school board election.
Voting is a right and a choice. Let’s preserve both by letting the voters choose either to vote by mail by completing and sending in a vote-by-mail application or go to a polling location and vote in a voting machine this November.
Rita Marie Fulginiti
Dennis Township
Cape May County clerk, adjuster and county historian
Restaurant reversal poor
Stopping restaurants from indoor dining on such short notice was, in my opinion, not well thought out. Gov. Murphy is punishing the many because of a few. While I agree with his concerns, shut down, fine and pull a license of those who refuse to adhere to mask and distance policy, instead of hurting those who are trying. Of course, that policy must be mandatory, not an option. If done right, virus numbers would go down, economics would improve.
In life, there are issues that are not always black or white as some may think; there are, at times, gray areas. This could be one of them.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin
Restrict Thought for Day
Regarding the recent Thought for the Day: “Lawyers, I suppose, were children once.”
Kind of funny, but also kind of insulting.
The clear message of this thought I think is that all of the wonderful qualities that are often present in children — empathy, kindness, playfulness, morality — are missing from lawyers. Somewhere along life’s journey, lawyers become heartless, ruthless, nasty and downright liars and thieves. Not so funny. And not even close to being the truth.
Having lived and practiced law in Atlantic and Cape May countries for 40 years and having interacted with thousands of people, among the most compassionate and honorable people that I ever had the pleasure of dealing with have been other lawyers and judges. Usually — not always — but usually they were reasonable, honorable, honest and compassionate.
In the vast majority of cases, it is the lawyers who break their backs trying to convince their own clients that there exists an honorable and fair compromise and that continued scorched-earth litigation is not the right moral, legal or ethical pathway.
In the rare instances in which the dispute does not settle and we proceed to trial, it is usually one or more of the parties that is the immovable force. In those instances a lawyer tries his or her best to zealously represent her or his client’s best interests without crossing ethical and professional lines or engaging in boorish behavior. During trial — which by its very nature is contentious — we try to do our job honorably and then permit the judge and the jury to sort out the facts and the law without crossing any ethical lines.
As such this Thought for the Day was harmful by fostering an inaccurate impression of this proud and honorable profession. I think The Press should eliminate jokes and jabs aimed at any profession, business, religious, gender or race from the Thought for the Day.
Steven Scherzer
Linwood
Against Van Drew in 2nd
On June 29, the U.S. House of Representatives passed HR 5332, the Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2020. The bill would require credit bureaus Equifax, TransUnion and Experian to establish a single online portal giving consumers free access at any time to their credit scores and reports, let them dispute histories and provide a list of sale of personal data to third parties. Currently people must deal separately with each credit bureau with a limited number of free views of their records. A good credit score and credit history is vital for a consumer, ease of access to review the records is also vital. This is the kind of legislation that would benefit the residents of the 2nd Congressional District, a region already plagued by financial difficulties. It is the type of legislation that Rep. Jeff Van Drew would have supported when he was an assemblyman or state senator.
But Congressman Van Drew apparently agreed with the position of the American Banking Association and voted against HR 5332. The act was also opposed by President Trump and big business. Van Drew is not worthy of representing the 2nd District. I’m voting for Amy Kennedy.
S. Harvey Roach
Cold Spring
Reelect Van Drew in 2nd
My choice is clear in this current election for the Second Congressional District. And that is to vote to reelect Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
As a state legislator for the first legislative district (my district), Van Drew always put his constituents first and party politics a far distant second. This was obviously the reason why Van Drew, originally a Democrat, was forced to switch to the Republican Party after he refused to vote with the Democratic mob to impeach President Trump. He believed the business of the country was more important than prosecuting a president whose allegations against him were eventually found to be without merit.
Some have labeled Van Drew a “traitor.” Well, I would prefer having a “traitor” represent me in Congress than Amy Kennedy, a candidate coming from a scandal-ridden family whose late father-in-law, Sen. Edward Kennedy, left a young woman to drown in his car after driving drunk off a bridge and later used his family’s political influence to avoid criminal prosecution.
George I. Anderson
Vineland
