Voice of the People, July 28, 2022

Key to shootings

is mental health

I think that any shooting, gun violence and trauma is too much. I think that talking about it over and over is not getting results. Throwing money at the problem is not the answer either.

There needs to be a focus centered on mental illness. There are programs for veterans set up and for pretty much everyone, but until you live with mental illness or it effects you will not understand it.

There is a shortage of trained licensed professionals. Therapy costs money and private insurances have certain criteria and waiting lists. Group therapy, religious therapy (praying it away) does not help.

What is needed is one on one therapy individualized to that person's needs. Go to their environment. Also, the people who are living with someone who has mental illness have the added worry of working and trying to deal with their behaviors which can vary day to day. There should be compensation for all caretakers.

Lastly, the stigma is still there. The president doesn't even speak about it; until there is a balance and actual help, these shootings will only continue to get worse.

We have become so used to violence, it’s a normal part of life. We expose children to violence and trauma and then wonder why we can't understand why they are killing each other for no reason. They are learning that this is now the norm.

We need to have community forums with our leaders and address these issues from town to state so we can start to make real changes.

Linda Rivera

Richland