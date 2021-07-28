Voice of the People, July 28, 2021

Biden getting a pass compared to Trump
During the past four years the country has endured the efforts of the Democratic Party to impeach President Trump three times during his administration. The Democratic Party and the Justice Department under Assistant Attorney General Rosenstein raised questions regarding the mental capacity to govern.
Now after six months of the Biden administration, the country has observed and witnessed the babbling and lapse of thought and embarrassing public appearances of Biden with his pseudo joking and blank stares, with no public or media response to why no one in government is not demanding that Biden’s mental and cognitive abilities be tested and cries of impeachment be implemented.
Public knowledge of the Biden’s family’s cashing in on his 50 years in public office, especially eight years as vice president, should raise questions of who is pulling his strings.
Robert Readding
Vineland
Holiday articles relevant
The Press of Atlantic City is to be congratulated for its Fourth of July Sunday edition.
How relevant it was to combine the birth of the nation’s Constitution and the religious belief of the Founding Father of the country. It took me over twice as long to read all the articles, compared to my normal time.
I would not be surprised if paper receives an award for this fine presentation.
Ernest Boerner
Manahawkin
Need unbiased articles on critical race theory
I recently read two articles about critical race theory, “The buzz behind critical race theory” by Bryan Anderson of the Associated Press, and The Wall Street Journal’s “Battle over critical race theory” by Christopher F. Rufo, contributing editor of the City Journal. Theses are prime examples of diametrically opposed articles.
There are many differences of opinions in the articles. A basic summary of the AP article is “it’s a myth that critical race theory teaches hatred of white people and is designed to perpetuate divisions in American society.” The premise is that the Republicans are attacking critical race theory to win in 2022.
In the Journal article, the basic summary is that “critical race theory is a dangerous ideology that will take the nation into a racial retrograde.” The Journal article blames left-leaning media for trying to frame America as a racist nation.
Who’s right and how much misinformation is being presented in each article? Is critical race theory being taught in school, are the colleges and universities training the next generation of teachers to teach critical race theory, and finally what is it?
The problem that I have, of course, is trusting the media. I find that both the progressive and conservative media tend to tell the stories that they want put forward without regard to the other side’s views. I believe it the responsibility of the media to provide backup data and sources and write constructive articles comparing both view points objectively. Articles should state what are the writer’s opinion and what is factual.
I say this as an individual who tuned out the media for their coverage and presentation of presidential politics and the aftermath. I want Walter Cronkite and Huntley/Brinkley back so that unbiased coverage of news will come back.
John Zaborowski
Ocean City