Voice of the People, July 28, 2021

Biden getting a pass compared to Trump

During the past four years the country has endured the efforts of the Democratic Party to impeach President Trump three times during his administration. The Democratic Party and the Justice Department under Assistant Attorney General Rosenstein raised questions regarding the mental capacity to govern.

Now after six months of the Biden administration, the country has observed and witnessed the babbling and lapse of thought and embarrassing public appearances of Biden with his pseudo joking and blank stares, with no public or media response to why no one in government is not demanding that Biden’s mental and cognitive abilities be tested and cries of impeachment be implemented.

Public knowledge of the Biden’s family’s cashing in on his 50 years in public office, especially eight years as vice president, should raise questions of who is pulling his strings.

Robert Readding

Vineland

Holiday articles relevant

The Press of Atlantic City is to be congratulated for its Fourth of July Sunday edition.