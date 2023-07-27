Blast excess people into life in space

Has overpopulation happened before? Well, here is one example.

“The most powerful victims of war or faction from the rest of Hellas took refuge with the Athenians as a safe retreat, and at an early period, becoming naturalized, swelled the already large population of the city to such a height that Attica became at last too small to hold them,” Thucydides wrote in his “Peloppensian War,” about 2,500 years ago.

By now, there must be people jammed from the basement to the attic in Attica. So the place must be miles deep with people by now, right? Or, what was the solution? “And they had to send out colonies to Ionia,” he said.

Anyway, if the solution to overpopulation 2,500 years ago was to move to another location, to send out colonies to Ionia, shouldn’t the same solution be done now?

We have already been living in space, not for long periods of time, but actually living in space.

I see no reason why a significant number of people could not eventually make their permanent homes in orbit around the Earth, Moon, Mars and Venus, and around some asteroids. Also, possibly on the Moon and Mars. Not tomorrow morning at nine o’clock, but in the future.

The population is going to continue to grow, and the long term solution should be in moving to other areas. It has been done before, and it is in the process of being done again.

Jim Munroe

Absecon