Voice of the People, July 27, 2022

NJ didn’t support Atlantic City growth

I find it fascinating to see an email from the Greater Atlantic City Chamber with an article attached titled, “Time to Fix Atlantic City as NY Casinos Loom.”

Well, that time has long passed. I say this because I witnessed the actual fall of Atlantic City.

The rise and fail of Atlantic City did not happen overnight … it took a lot of crooked politicians, greedy casino operators, and a myopic state Legislature who never wanted to invest in Atlantic City.

Now they wonder who killed the goose that was laying the golden eggs (tax revenues). When everything was booming the monies went to Trenton. The Legislature used that money to rebuild the Camden waterfront, rebuild Newark and Trenton. Due to the population distribution, the South Jersey representatives’ hands were tied.

If anybody was really interested at that time, they could have used the Baltimore Harbor Project as a blueprint for Atlantic City. That was a city, state and federal government effort that was amazing in its success. In addition to all the excellent planning and financing, they employed eminent domain to clear areas close to the main entertainment projects.

Arriving in Atlantic City Memorial Day weekend 1978 was for me basically a coincidence. The fact that casino gambling was approved with Resorts being the first, however, was to change my life completely. Call it timing, call it fate, I was in a town that was about to explode.

During my time in Atlantic City from 1978 to 2015, I was witness to a roller coaster ride of growth, corruption, greed and success — at least three mayors went out in handcuffs.

I opened the first Comedy Stop in December 1983, then the second in Las Vegas in 1991 and the third in Laughlin, Nevada, in 2005. While traveling the country I was often drawn into conversations regarding Las Vegas versus Atlantic City. I always pointed out that the governor of Nevada was never in an adversarial role with Las Vegas. But in New Jersey that was the rule rather than the exception.

Atlantic City really never stood a chance!

Bob Kephart

Linwood

Training is better with a stipend

I just read the recent story, “A.C. youth to train in construction at Buzby,” about a 12-week program to get youths age 18 to 24 trained for construction jobs.

If you want it to succeed, however, you have to pay these young people. It’s an incentive to work hard.

Otherwise you will find they will stop coming over time.

Pay them at least a stipend.

Frank Ervin

Atlantic City