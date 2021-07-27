Voice of the People, July 27, 2021

Archives racial claim is sloppy thinking
A National Archives task force on racism recently claimed that its Rotunda — which holds and displays the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights — is an example of “structural racism” and that the Founding Fathers and other white Americans of history are portrayed too positively.
Well-educated and balanced people should recognize such perspectives as flawed and at best the opinion of certain individuals. Fine; America is not a place where opinions are denied.
However; the National Archives is a federal entity and program supported by American taxpayers. If the National Archives wants to make these opinions a part of the public presentation about such things in the nation’s capital, then they need to reconsider the treatment of the philosophies such as those advanced by John Locke, Thomas Hobbs and others that influenced the Age of Enlightenment and the founding of the United States.
In addition, since these “new thought” personalities imbued with their own ideas about history and philosophy seek to inculcate these views into a new intellectual awareness, a modicum of objective honesty and clarity would suggest the need to also include a balanced treatment of religious thought that characterized those that formed the country, probably a mixture and spectrum of Christianity from Anglican to Deism. If they are unable to do this, then the federal government should withhold any financial support from this federal agency and with it any implication that their thoughts are representative of American history or relevant philosophies associated with the founding of the country.
In the interest of fair and equitable treatment, their viewpoints and dogma associated with this thinking are more akin to philosophical movements or religion, but without the intellectual rigor or competitive review typical of true historical inquiry.
Let’s stop acting like a bunch of stupid sheep considering a purchase of a sham. The old Brooklyn Bridge joke comes immediately to mind.
Norm Mayall
Egg Harbor Township
Atlantic City should house homeless vets
Atlantic City Council and the mayor need to sit down and come up with a solution for the homeless vets in Atlantic City. There are too many abandoned properties in Atlantic City that need to be torn down and replaced with those for homeless vets. That’s what we need Atlantic City.
Timothy Robinson
Atlantic City
Politicians set policy that police must follow
I think it is a misconception that local police first and foremost enforce the law. I think their main job is to enforce the policy of the politician that hired them, and the enforcement of law is secondary.
If people see the police doing something that just doesn’t look right, they should focus their angst and attention on the politician, not the police. That’s where the orders come from.