Voice of the People, July 27, 2021

Archives racial claim is sloppy thinking

A National Archives task force on racism recently claimed that its Rotunda — which holds and displays the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights — is an example of “structural racism” and that the Founding Fathers and other white Americans of history are portrayed too positively.

Well-educated and balanced people should recognize such perspectives as flawed and at best the opinion of certain individuals. Fine; America is not a place where opinions are denied.

However; the National Archives is a federal entity and program supported by American taxpayers. If the National Archives wants to make these opinions a part of the public presentation about such things in the nation’s capital, then they need to reconsider the treatment of the philosophies such as those advanced by John Locke, Thomas Hobbs and others that influenced the Age of Enlightenment and the founding of the United States.