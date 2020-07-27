Follow up positive tests
There is a deficiency in preventing the spread of COVID that has not been addressed. Recently we had dinner outside at a popular restaurant, duly reopened and operating under guidelines. The next night we heard by chance on TV that the restaurant had been closed because an employee had tested positive for COVID.
We tried to get confirmation from local health agencies and the internet but have never heard another word either on TV or from official sources. The restaurant’s phone message says it is closed due to an “electrical” problem. We have no follow-up details upon which to decide whether to interrupt everything by self-quarantine, or continue on, awaiting developments or symptoms. No idea what position the employee filled, or how likely he could have infected some or all of the 100-plus diners spread around the restaurant that night. There are no grounds for testing since we have no symptoms, and we cannot even confirm the incident. What can we do?
This incident illustrates a big gap in procedures regarding the follow-up when cases are identified. It’s not just tracing, but transparency, prevention and common sense. Improving follow-up could undoubtedly help prevent spread of COVID as the lockdown is eased.
James Sherman
Cape May Court House
Obeying police would help
In this time of national unrest, three-word expressions are commonplace. Black Lives Matter, Defund the Police and Say His Name adorn posters and T-shirts. State governors, mayors and members of Congress have parroted these phrases. But there’s another three-word expression that you won’t hear from spineless politicians. It may be the only statement that, if heeded, could save lives and eliminate public outcry. Those three words are Obey the Police. When an officer yells “Stop,” glue your feet to the pavement. When he hollers “Hands up,” raise ’em high, and if he says “You will be detained,” remain calm and follow his instructions.
A textbook case of what not to do when stopped by police played out on tape at a fast-food drive-through in Atlanta recently. Two policemen were questioning a drunken driving suspect. Most of the recorded conversation was very respectful. However, when it was determined (via breathalyzer) that the motorist was under the influence, and officers attempted to handcuff him, all hell broke loose. Without warning, the man became violent, started swinging elbows, throwing punches and frankly was manhandling the officers attempting to subdue him. Then the offender made a critical error — he grabbed the officer’s Taser, a weapon that is potentially lethal. While running from police, the offender aimed the Taser behind him and appeared to be trying to fire the weapon at the officer who was giving chase about 15 feet back. Bear in mind that a Taser can penetrate skin from as far as 35 feet away and the metal darts that it fires can blind or even kill depending on the strike area. Thus, the offender put the policeman in imminent danger and the officer was forced to make a split-second decision whether to fire his sidearm to stop the threat.
No one is comfortable with the outcome of that evening, and the tape is sure to be dissected in a court of law. Sadly, this tragedy and many others could have been averted by adhering to a simple principle — obey the police.
William Mosser
Ocean City
