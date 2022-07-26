Voice of the People, July 26, 2022

Diesel fuel increase

lifts consumer prices

The main focus of rising fuel prices has been on the cost of gasoline. This is understandable because of the number of vehicles that require gasoline.

But what seems to be overlooked is the cost of diesel fuel. Tractor trailers are the backbone of transporting manufactured goods to retailers and warehousing facilities.

On the average, a diesel tractor gets 4 to 5 miles per gallon.

When President Biden took office, the national retail average for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.64. Today the national average for a gallon of diesel fuel is $5.54.

This is an increase of $2.90 per gallon. The trucking companies don't absorb the cost of this increase. They pass on the cost to the manufacturer, which in turn passes it on to the consumer in the higher prices they must pay to retailers.

The bottom line is the increase of $2.90 per gallon of diesel fuel since January 2021 has had a significant impact on retail prices. Both the increases of price per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel have made life extremely difficult for millions of Americans.

David M. Levin

Vineland

This great country

too compromised

I’m a veteran and voted by mail 40 plus years ago. I vote for who I think is the best candidate without regard to the candidate’s political party.

Compromise is why the country was the greatest country in the world and what democracy means. Republican and Democratic congressional leaders standing on party lines gets nothing accomplished. Congressional members are not earning their free health care or salaries and have languished for approximately 15 years now.

Blame solves nothing, actions do. Some of the rich pay $1,000 a year in taxes. True patriots pay their fair share. We should demand the tax codes be corrected immediately.

Republican states recounted their votes and Trump lost. I think asking for the number of votes needed to win the state of Georgia was attempted election fraud.

The Constitution states people have a right to carry a gun in a well-regulated militia. Individuals are not well-regulated.

Phyllis Deblois

Tuckerton

Casino numbers rebuked

Gov. Murphy, Democrats

I'm happy to see the arrogance of Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Democrats finally recognized. They perceive themselves to be so powerful that they don't need to answer to anybody.

Glad to see them called out on the casino numbers. Good job, that.

Joe Picardi

Galloway Township

Now digital tongues

are being cut out

The ruling class of the world has for thousands of years controlled people’s speech. If they did not like what people had to say and they did not stop talking, they would cut out their tongues.

The rulers were not fearful of what people had to say, they were afraid that others were listening to them. Then they had to be silenced or their words might get people thinking.

Today your tongue is yours to keep but you will be silenced by being relegated to obscurity by being digitally removed from all social media. Either way it is a nightmare.

Stephen Kruger

Brigantine

Against Van Drew

for gun control vote

Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 19. The House of Representatives just passed a wide-ranging gun control bill with common sense gun safety measures that the majority of Americans support. Congressman Jeff Van Drew voted against this legislation in favor of his own bill. People should vote Van Drew out of office for the sake of children, if no other reason.

Karl Frank

Mays Landing