Voice of the People, July 26, 2021

Governments shouldn’t restrict people’s rights

Two recent letters criticized my letter concerning Gov. Murphy and the Ocean City High School prom.

Governor Murphy originally restricted the number of students that could attend the prom, requiring a lottery be used to determine the eligible students. To me, this is socialism, pure and simple, when a government can restrict the lawful activities of the governed. Socialism is the link between capitalism and Marxism, leading to a police state. This links the control of production, wages and overall population control.

Even if my letter did not portray the exact definition of socialism, the letter highlighted the lesson concerning government control. Of course, governments enact legal restrictions, but infringing on the population has its extremes; consider Florida and South Dakota permitting their citizens to manage their own lives very successfully.

Decrees that control people’s rights are evil and affect the entire state and are all-encompassing. Selfishness is also evil, but is limited to much fewer people and is not a decree, but rather an individual trait.

America is the most charitable nation the world has ever known, where compassion far outweighs selfishness.