Good check deed punished
The stimulus check came to me in the amount of $2,400 in my name alone for both my deceased husband and myself. The envelope cited that if a person is dead, to return the check. The newspaper gave me the address to return the check with a noted “void” on the check.
I provided all important information and requested that a stimulus check be sent to me in the amount of $1,200. I have since found that many people in my situation cashed the check! An extra $1,200 — why not?
I initially contacted the U.S. Department of Treasury office in Philadelphia who advised they do not issue checks. They actually called me on the telephone.
I have sent three letters thus far to Kansas Refund Inquiry Unit. I contacted Rep. Jeff Van Drew on May 29 requesting his help, sending him all the information. Ashley Brown, his legislative assistance, responded that she turned the information over to the IRS but they were busy.
It is almost July and I have not received my corrected stimulus check. I am 77 years old and that amount would be a godsend to me at this time in my life. However, despite my pleas, nothing. One time I called the IRS line but after an hour someone answered and explained the situation to me, they asked if I would hold the line a moment and then cut me off.
I read in the paper that $1.4 billion has gone out to dead people and many did not return the checks. I returned it. I did the right thing, but if I had cashed that check, they would not be able to recall it. I would have had an additional $1,200 in my pocket.
Louise H. Preble-Schwartz
Atlantic City
Casino limits too much
Casino definition: A building or large opulent room with lavish decor, chandelier used for enjoyment, meetings, entertainment, fine dining, dancing, party atmosphere, roaring crowds of gamblers, socialization, hearing stories of the winners and losers, etc., cocktail waitresses singing their tunes for drinks, cigarettes, bartenders splashing quickly made drinks, polishing glasses, wiping bar counter tops, particularly such a place equipped with gambling devices with bells ringing, crowded gambling tables, etc.
I was in entertainment (a band) at most casinos back in the 1980s and ’90s with crowded bars, thumping music, dancing, smiling faces throughout the venue. This was the experience expected and why you go to a casino. Gambling was secondary to the experience of casinos.
Now many elements are missing particularly fine dining, drinking, entertainment. Obviously safety for all is important, however in my opinion too extreme. I actually felt safer at the casino than a supermarket, which is actually more susceptible to getting the virus with crowds and contact touching goods or items.
If you are a gambling machine hugger, so be it, you may be happy; most others not so. I am in the Borgata camp with my thinking.
Hopefully it will change over time. This is just a welcomed start. However there are way too many variables going forward, many headwinds which may write the obituary of Atlantic City.
What I saw on reopening day at the Atlantic City casinos was a building with gambling machines and tables, few loyal gamblers, employees who need to work (happy for them), but many employees left out due to current executive orders. That was it. The casinos were more like a funeral parlor where you pay your last respects.
Hopefully someday the casinos will be taken off life support.
Sam Reale
St. James City, Florida
Other states endanger NJ
I am grieving, and I hope people grieve with me, the loss of the illusion of safety I had in the country; the illusion that lawmakers make decisions in everyone’s best interest, that citizens care about one another, that people would not intentionally make choices that could put at risk of contagion me and my loved ones by their recklessness and lack of consideration for others.
While I applaud Gov. Phil Murphy and local officials for attempting to keep us safe by having masks mandated in public places, federal leadership is MIA. I think it was the president and vice president who made mask-wearing a political statement. They seem to flaunt social distancing sometimes. I think President Trump has undermined his scientific agencies and CDC guidelines.
The president’s optimistic predictions about the virus do not stop it from spiraling out of control. This is no time to politicize science while so many people are sick, dying, afraid and losing their livelihoods and businesses. No matter what Trump and Pence say, we are far behind the rest of the civilized world.
We cannot be safe in New Jersey while other parts of the country seem out of control with the lack of a mask mandate. The virus does not understand state lines — we must as a nation be safe together.
Judith Belmont
Ventnor
Police must police peers
My condolences to the loved ones of George Floyd. I’m shocked and outraged by this senseless murder.
Oh what a tangled web we weave, but with the light of love, God’s love, God’s light, we can start to make changes. Start taking steps to ensure this type of evil has no place in the world or future.
Let’s look at a seldom exposed problem that let this tragedy occur. It’s sometimes referred to as the “blue wall,” and left unchecked, it will reoccur again and again, and this is that police don’t police themselves. If an honest officer turns in a bad cop, that good policeman will be known as a rat or fink, and will be ostracized by their peers, and made an outcast to the point where they will be ineffective in doing their job, to the point that their life will be in danger, their career will be over.
There was a true story made into a movie in 1973 named “Serpico,” it was about an honest cop who got shot in the head for doing the right thing. If a cop that stood watching had taken steps to stop the death of Floyd, he would be ostracized like officer Serpico.
Most police officers want to take a bite out of crime, and they should, but are very hesitant toward the older vet, that regularly bends and breaks the rules, being exposed. Maybe they consider it a necessary evil, or compensating error.
I believe most police officers are honest, hardworking people who signed up to do good. But to make it so that a death like Floyd’s cannot happen again, we must take down the blue wall of silence, not dismantle the police, so that the good men and women of law enforcement can intervene without any fear of repercussion. We need to make it so that police are more concerned with not reporting a bad cop, than fear of reporting a bad apple — train, instruct and give them the tools to work with.
Brian E. Constantine
Galloway Township
NJ jobless benefit AWOL
I couldn’t agree more with the recent headline, “Atlantic, Cape not part of optimistic jobs report.”
I have been a substitute teacher for the Buena Regional School District for almost 20 years. Of course, our schools were closed mid-March. For me, no school means no work.
I applied for unemployment at the beginning of April. After receiving correspondence to call the local unemployment office, I was encouraged.
I continue to call daily. Each day I am told, via recording, that “No one is available to take your call. Please call back on the next business day.”
No employment income for four months. How long are we supposed to last?
Patty Schuler
Richland
