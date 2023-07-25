Visible sea turbines may not be needed

Much has been written about the detrimental effects of industrialization on the oceans, but most speak of the contamination of the biological environment. I’m old enough to remember emerging from the ocean at days end having to use turpentine to remove tar-like remnants on my legs that had been belched from the cleansing of the bilge pumps on ocean-going vessels.

A genuine success in improving the environment has been the visible improvement in the clarity and cleanliness of ocean water. Witness the appearance of whales and dolphins, which was less present until some years ago. That’s a real credit to the work of the various state and federal agencies that protect the ocean.

Surprisingly, these same agencies say little of a derogatory nature concerning the visual effects of wind turbines sited 12 to 15 miles off the coast. Artist renderings from wind developers describe their vision of what will be visible from the beach, and provide benign depictions of the distant view of structures that will rise 900 to 1,000 feet above the ocean surface. To put that in context, that’s an industrial structure the size of a hundred story skyscraper.

Developers currently plan for hundreds of turbines, but if all nine leases off the New Jersey shoreline are developed, that number could rise to over 1,400, creating a horizon with distantly visible turbines. Developers do qualify their description, saying they’ll only be visible on clear days. That will be a comfort to those inclined to lounge on the beach in fog or rain.

Is it unreasonable to wonder how long we will be dependent upon wind energy for a substantial percentage of fossil-free electricity? Breakthroughs are happening every day in the energy space. If for example, we crack the code on fusion, implement modular nuclear, work down the costs of hydrogen, expand renewable gas, or continue with incremental efficiency gains on solar generation, will we even need wind energy? Offshore turbines might then become like the abandoned factories and chemical plants that await remediation.

Fred Fastiggi

Brielle