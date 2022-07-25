Voice of the People, July 25, 2022

Van Drew should support gun controls

Rep. Jeff Van Drew should have voted for the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would raise the age limit for purchasing semiautomatic rifles to 21 years old, make it a crime to import or manufacture high-capacity magazines, and further tighten the regulation of unregistered “ghost guns” and “bump stocks,” while also addressing the safe storage of firearms.

I am aware that Van Drew has his own bill, the Stronger Schools Act, however, that doesn’t address the root cause of gun violence and that is easy access to assault weapons by young males predominately ages 18-21. His bill also doesn’t address the shootings taking place not only in schools but in movie theaters, churches, synagogues, supermarkets, everywhere. We saw in Parkland and Uvalde that having police in schools doesn’t always mean they will act when called upon in a timely fashion to save the most vulnerable, especially when police are overpowered by weapons of war. And stop shifting blame on funds going toward illegal immigrants from the real issue, taking guns out of the hands of those that should not have them in the first place.

Van Drew should stand up for his constituents and against the gun lobby. He should come together with his colleagues and pass reasonable gun control that most Americans including gun owners would support. The time to do the right thing is right now in order to prevent the senseless massacre of more Americans. This is an issue where America is the outlier and we need to stop making excuses and address the root cause.

Jennifer Martucci

Egg Harbor Township