Voice of the People, July 25, 2021

Inspect condos, avoid tragic building failures

We have seen images of the stunning unexpected condominium collapse in Florida. Days after the collapse, work continues at the site as hope fades to find survivors. Authorities will seek to find answers about why the building collapsed and how it could have been prevented, but ultimately it appears it was the lack of proper maintenance to the building infrastructure and essential structural components that led to the collapse and to the loss of over 100 lives.

Many oceanfront condos are second homes and as such infrastructure is a low priority. Failure to perform proper maintenance may be fine for a few years but avoiding deferred maintenance does not make it go away. Oceanfront buildings need more maintenance and care compared to mainland structures because they are exposed to severe environmental conditions.

For the past 30 years I have been involved in the management of oceanfront condominium associations in southern New Jersey and overseen exterior façade rehabilitation, structural reinforcement and similar deferred maintenance projects valued in the millions of dollars.