Voice of the People, July 25, 2021

Inspect condos, avoid tragic building failures
We have seen images of the stunning unexpected condominium collapse in Florida. Days after the collapse, work continues at the site as hope fades to find survivors. Authorities will seek to find answers about why the building collapsed and how it could have been prevented, but ultimately it appears it was the lack of proper maintenance to the building infrastructure and essential structural components that led to the collapse and to the loss of over 100 lives.
Many oceanfront condos are second homes and as such infrastructure is a low priority. Failure to perform proper maintenance may be fine for a few years but avoiding deferred maintenance does not make it go away. Oceanfront buildings need more maintenance and care compared to mainland structures because they are exposed to severe environmental conditions.
For the past 30 years I have been involved in the management of oceanfront condominium associations in southern New Jersey and overseen exterior façade rehabilitation, structural reinforcement and similar deferred maintenance projects valued in the millions of dollars.
A thorough structural inspection should be done every five years. Oceanfront buildings, especially those 30 years or older, need to have detailed inspections of the foundation, piling systems and support beams. Look for signs of settlement or movement of the support columns and slab cracking. Soil washout and ocean water level rise may affect soil conditions under buildings.
Exterior façade inspections should be conducted more frequently because problems tend to start from the exterior façade and if left untreated, migrate into the structure. Inspect the building super-structure including joint openings for water leaks, inspect interior areas for settlement cracks, look at the roof for possible movement, and observe balconies and railings
Building maintenance is the responsibility of the owner. In the case of condominiums, the “owner” is the association — the organization of individual condo unit owners. The surviving condominium owners in Florida are going to go through a painfully difficult next few years. Sadly, this catastrophe could have been prevented.
Jim Yost
Cape May Court House