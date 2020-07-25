Too many gloomy stories
Regarding the recent Tribune News Service story, “NJ among states to be hit hardest by future flooding”:
Thanks for the climate report story. As if we don’t have enough doomsday scenarios to deal with already. Really appreciate it. Can’t wait for the next optimistic report out of Trenton. Have a heart, folks.
Dave Hunsberger
Mays Landing
Remake appearance of US
On the Fourth of July, Rep. Jeff Van Drew sent out an email saying, “We must resist the desire to tear down history because it is imperfect.”
Statues and memorials are for mourning dead and celebrating heroes. History is taught in classrooms and documentaries.
The nation is choosing to celebrate people who stood for justice for all. Van Drew seems to favor the divided states of American, instead of united.
Some predict that in 2042 whites will be a minority. I believe when that day comes, minorities will be looking not for revenge, apologies or even validation, but for equality.
In 2042, I’ll say, “Welcome to my world” and we all get to choose what that looks like starting today. It’s a fabulous opportunity if we take it.
Some people like Van Drew are holding onto the good old days. Those days weren’t so good for everyone.
Kimberly Spence
Egg Harbor Township
Don’t vote for Trump
A call to action with the ongoing repeated failure of President Trump to provide enough leadership in confronting the COVID-19 epidemic, Trump has convinced me he is the most inept president in living memory. His call for the “liberation” of Michigan, New York and other states led by Democratic governors — because of the stringent controls they enacted to curb the spread of the virus — was reckless and irresponsible.
The call to action is urgent. Nothing less than a tsunami like defeat of Trump on Nov. 3 will render the failing grade he has earned because of his divisiveness and dismal failure to provide leadership in a time of crisis.
John Corry
Egg Harbor Township
Order masks in public
I believe President Trump is continuing to make a mistake in his response to the coronavirus. I wish he would issue an executive order requiring all people wear face covering when in public. It is a simple order that I believe would not restrict our freedoms defined in the Constitution but would have a potentially major impact on the spread of the coronavirus. I hope he reconsiders his position on this matter.
Michael Frank
Absecon
