Voice of the People, July 24, 2022

US preventing its energy independence

Most Americans don’t realize that half of our oil and gas is produced by more than 10,000 small independent companies and these companies, unlike Exxon and a few other giants, don’t have the deep pockets to protect themselves from the new environmental regulations that are soon to be enforced by the government’s well paid environmental police force of new environmentalists that are graduating from every college.

Exxon and their kind can adapt; however, the smaller companies can’t take the risk of an environmental problem and in addition it’s not worth the risk for them or the banks if they can’t repay their oil field development loans if they can’t sell their oil and gas if we go green. The government is doing everything possible to prevent U.S. energy independence by crippling the independent oil companies from drilling.

Robert Friedenberg

Galloway Township

Protect children, not right to a gun

So what is the response from the shills for the gun industry to the wave of mass shootings? Let’s have armed resource officers in the schools. Uvalde had one and he was nowhere to be found. The chief of police for the Uvalde schools held back the response for over an hour.

Let’s remove guns (temporarily) from people with mental issues, which none of the recent mass shooters (Buffalo, Uvalde or Chattanooga ) had been diagnosed with. We must not raise the age to buy guns even though the shooter in Uvalde was 18 for just a few days. Who needs restrictive background checks even though the Tennessee shooter bought the gun the same day. Protect the 2nd amendment, the MGM shooter fired 1,000 bullets in 600 seconds killing 60 and wounding 411.

Just over 1 person injured or killed every second. Ban assault weapons today before the next school shooting.

Congress is a joke, our local representative is allowing this to happen, nothing will change with what the shills will allow to pass. Remember this in November when it is time to vote.

Protect children, not the right to own a gun that kills them in a mere second.

Stephen Sanborne

Northfield

US entering period of extended gloom

Given the recent state of events, and using history as a marker, I firmly believe we are at the early stages of an American Dark Age. Science and common sense mean little. The concept of freedom has taken on a macabre definition. With most government officials’ determination to win and keep their jobs at any cost, democracy itself has recoiled, and community norms and societal manners have eroded to the point of no return.

There are still many good, caring, and loving people around. They are simply now outnumbered. And it’s a damn shame. We are closer than we think to Nero’s Rome.

Michael Maggio

Galloway Township