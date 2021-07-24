Voice of the People, July 24, 2021

Let locals have say

on offshore wind plans

Recent legislation (S3926/A5894) was approved in Trenton which strips local governments of their ability to evaluate the impacts of offshore wind projects and their installation of supportive infrastructure within municipal streets. I oppose this bill for one simple reason: It prevents local residents from having a say in these projects through their locally elected representatives. What’s worse is that the bill is sponsored by legislators who represent areas not impacted by the Ørsted windmill project off the coasts of Atlantic City and other shore communities.

The bill is designed to avoid local input into the establishment of windmills as green energy off the South Jersey coast. I’m not opposed to the construction of clean energy sources. They will be strong engines of economic growth and job creation. However, I do object to preventing local residents and elected officials from having a voice in how these projects are established in their towns.

Depriving citizens of their voice undermines our system of representative government. In these times when the public feels their leaders are not listening, we need to maximize the input of citizens so that no one feels left behind or powerless.