Voice of the People, July 24, 2021

Let locals have say
on offshore wind plans
Recent legislation (S3926/A5894) was approved in Trenton which strips local governments of their ability to evaluate the impacts of offshore wind projects and their installation of supportive infrastructure within municipal streets. I oppose this bill for one simple reason: It prevents local residents from having a say in these projects through their locally elected representatives. What’s worse is that the bill is sponsored by legislators who represent areas not impacted by the Ørsted windmill project off the coasts of Atlantic City and other shore communities.
The bill is designed to avoid local input into the establishment of windmills as green energy off the South Jersey coast. I’m not opposed to the construction of clean energy sources. They will be strong engines of economic growth and job creation. However, I do object to preventing local residents and elected officials from having a voice in how these projects are established in their towns.
Depriving citizens of their voice undermines our system of representative government. In these times when the public feels their leaders are not listening, we need to maximize the input of citizens so that no one feels left behind or powerless.
Developers of green energy should not be afraid of public scrutiny. Local review will allow for more input to establish better, more sustainable projects and eventually community support. These projects are important and we want them to succeed. The fairest and most successful path is to earn popular support, not bypass it with state legislation.
Gov. Murphy has the ability to do right by the people and veto the legislation. Let’s hope he does.
James Bertino
Hammonton
Atlantic County 5th District commissioner
Unemployment slow
to provide benefits
I’m sure others have also filed an unemployment claim and are still waiting. I lost my job in March 2021, filed a claim at the end of March and I haven’t received a single penny of money I invested so that when I need it I can get it.
New Jersey’s unemployment division should provide some answers because I know I’m not the only one going through this. You call and they ask you if you verified your identity and when you say yes, weeks later you are still waiting as they want to escalate your claim but that’s another four to eight weeks.
Meanwhile people are going through things out here in the real world.
Mirian Masso
Pleasantville