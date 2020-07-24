Black kids await adoption
I have watched newscasts with thousands and tens of thousands of people marching and waving signs that say “Black Lives Matter.” Either they don’t really believe that, or they are uninformed.
What about all those black and biracial lives that are in foster care? Many are already cleared for adoption and are just waiting for loving parents. According to the New Jersey Department of Children and Families website, in 2017, there were 2,479 children waiting to be adopted in New Jersey alone. Many are teenagers. Older, minority and special needs children are especially hard to place. If a child is not adopted, they age out of the system with poor employment and higher educational opportunities.
I know three friends with families like mine. Our four families have given loving homes to 16 black children. These children have been a true blessing and have enriched our lives. Unfortunately, we are all 65 to 80 years old now and are too old to adopt again.
If only a small portion of the marching, sign-waving protesters would adopt only one, every child in New Jersey would have a home. Maybe those protesters are unaware of this great need.
Jane Sear
Egg Harbor Township
Lift A.C., not just its taxes
With today’s mail arrived the new quarterly tax bill from Atlantic City. With the recent revaluation, we did expect an increase, however a 35% increase in taxes over last year is unheard of.
Besides a beautiful ocean view and a clean beach, we get very little for our tax dollars. The city is in rough shape. Despite several patches put in during the spring, the Boardwalk is broken and a trip hazard in many places. Many businesses do not take pride in their exteriors, why would customers want to venture inside? With the exception of a few parks, landscaping of city properties is fair to poor.
Atlantic City has so much to offer and is always looking to be a world class destination. How can you improve your neighborhoods when the residents are struggling just to survive and then get hit with this enormous tax increase? They will be less likely to maintain their homes, never mind have the money to improve their properties. Are any of the additional tax dollars going to make any noticeable difference for residents? Quality of life issues are the building blocks of safe, clean neighborhoods.
City leaders should understand their residents deserve better, figure it out and do their job.
Allyson Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City
Boat parade coverage bias
A 500-plus boat parade around Absecon Island takes place, patriotic in nature, with no unsavory incidents, and rates only Page 3 coverage. Ocean City senior citizens coping with virus restrictions rates the front page. Could the reason for this anomaly possibly be that the boat rally was pro President Trump? In my opinion — yes.
While I perceive The Press editorial policy for the most part to be fair, reasonable and balanced, this is but one example of biased news reporting that calls into question the credibility of The Press.
Douglas Stroz
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.