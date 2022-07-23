Voice of the People, July 23, 2022

Firearm rights specify responsible ownership

As the firearms debate heats up in the wake of another horrible school shooting, firearms advocates must understand the 2nd Amendment to continue to use it to defend its rights. Claiming it provides for unrestricted ownership of firearms is uninformed.

The 2nd Amendment is the only article of the Bill of Rights explicitly stating the reason why it is needed, before even stating the right. The Founders didn’t write why we needed freedom of speech; it is self-evident. They did include why we needed the right to bear arms; it was not as self-evident as the other rights. Their reasoning was clear; to maintain “A well-regulated militia” for the security of freedom.

When firearms advocates say that gun ownership rights exist to maintain freedom from oppressive government overreach, they are correct. However, they are leaving out the first four words of the amendment. A well-regulated militia would not imply allowing anyone to have unconditional access to firearms. What it does imply is that able bodied people of sound mind and body should have access to and be properly trained in how to use firearms, so, if necessary, they can be part of a well-regulated militia. Background checks and training are required to join defense forces, to ensure its members are mentally and physically able, and not prone to criminal acts.

Switzerland has a similar rate of households with firearms as the United States but has significantly fewer firearm fatalities. Switzerland also has compulsory military service, meaning Swiss citizens are quite like the well-regulated militia described by the Founders. As a firearm owner and advocate, I think fellow advocates need to understand that mandatory background checks and training are not an infringement on the 2nd Amendment but are in the spirit of it. Yes, criminals or mentally unstable people will still find a way to illegally obtain guns. Those are problems which need to be addressed by other means. But background checks and training are not an infringement on rights, they fit the description of responsible firearm ownership.

Greg Seher

Absecon