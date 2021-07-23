Voice of the People, July 23, 2021

Space travel not worth effort, risks required

Most will disagree with me but I think space travel is nonsensical.

We’ve read that there is water on Mars or the moon. So what? We have beautiful sights on Earth and we have done enough to trash this place where millions live. Our marine wildlife has suffered or been killed by trash dumped at sea. The land is littered with just about every imaginable thing.

Yes, let’s go to other planets and destroy them too. The argument is that human exploration is better than robots. We cannot even handle the problems on Earth by using humans or robots.

A trip to Mars would take about eight months. That is a long time to be inside a spaceship. Suppose there is sickness or death on the trip? I think the risks outweigh the benefits in space travel. Maybe our Creator made other planets far away so we couldn’t visit them.

Maybe my thinking is wrong. We should fix our planet with our resources and not worry about a few drops of water on Mars. I am not against progress. I just don’t think space travel is worth the risks involved or what we might learn about the surface of Mars or Pluto.

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor City