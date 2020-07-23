Dubious AP sourcing
In a recent version of the COVID-19 update, it stated, “Public health officials say there is little evidence that Black Lives Matter protests have spread the coronavirus.” Not taking issue with the Black Lives Matter protests but simply questioning the Associated Press writers’ source of the “public health officials” as being a “team of economists.”
Undoubtedly, many economists may have doctorates in their résumés, but I hardly think this places them in the realm of public health officials or medical professionals.
The media should start fact checking AP submissions prior to using them. This particular article belongs in a “believe it or not” section.
Bill McCarron
Vineland
Back police, protect public
My sympathy goes out to the George Floyd family regarding the tragic loss they’ve suffered. The police officers involved deserve to be in jail for a long time. But not all police are bad and they don’t deserve to be punished. I watched the riots on television and I couldn’t believe what my eyes were seeing. Well, I’m exercising my First Amendment right to voice my opinion.
The Democratic mayors and governors did not back up their police departments and did not protect their cities. The almighty President Barack Obama should keep his mouth shut and stop criticizing President Trump. So should James Mattis and John Kelly. The defense secretary should be fired.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who made a mistake with nursing homes, has too much to say about nothing.
Eight presidents in the past have called the military for help, including Lyndon Johnson and Dwight Eisenhower.
I think the Rev. Al Sharpton is the biggest racist in the world.
Where is the justice for David Dorn and the officer shot in the head in Las Vegas?
Joseph Geralis
Egg Harbor Township
Give seniors aid funds
Seniors need financial aid, too. Social Security is not enough, and many have no pension to supplement it. We have paid into the safety net all our working lives. Usually, though, we were not the beneficiaries, others were.
Now we are in danger of falling through the net. Homestead Rebate — gone. Property tax reimbursement, a.k.a. senior freeze, in abeyance and jeopardy for 2020 and beyond.
Meanwhile, beneficiaries of unemployment compensation get $400 plus $600 more until the end of July — $1,000 a week. That’s much more than a week’s pay for 85 percent of casino employees.
Where’s the economic justice?
Tony Brungard
Atlantic City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.