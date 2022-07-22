Voice of the People, July 22, 2022

Blame trucks, SUVs for high gas prices

Do people realize that inflation and the rise of gas prices are happening throughout the world? It’s not just an American problem. In fact, gas outside the U.S. has always been higher. Is that the current president’s fault?

What president has faced the issues that Joe Biden has had to deal with in the short time he has been in office? FDR? Plus he has to deal the obstructionist Republicans who want to appeal to their base.

I have a good idea on how to lower gas prices. Notice all the giant trucks and SUVs on the road. Their drivers should take some responsibility and buy better mileage vehicles. Hybrid cars are great. Not sure about electric cars though. Demand would go down, therefore gas prices would go down. What a bunch of brats. No responsibility.

I got an anonymous letter criticizing a previous letter I wrote. It lacked points to support the criticism of my view and the hand writing and lack of facts suggest a lack of intelligence. They’re a coward for not listing their mailing address.

Doug Cannone

Williamstown

Limit semi-automatic guns to official use

On Oct. 16, 1969, I arrived in Chu Lai, Vietnam, as an Army captain. Because of my need for glasses, I was an ordnance officer responsible for tank maintenance.

I was given an M16 rifle and two 20 round magazines plus 40 bullets that were kept in my hooch (the small room I slept in). But there was a flaw with those magazines as they could malfunction with more than 18 rounds in them.

There was an embankment on the east side of our battalion compound that was about 20 feet high and had bunkers along the top of it. Looking out from the bunkers, it was about 100 yards to the perimeter that the North Vietnamese would have to cross to get to us.

I would have been the officer in charge of one of those bunkers, and my first order to the others would have been to take their M16s off automatic since they’d use up too much ammo on automatic. And I didn’t know when we’d get more. So I wanted every round to kill an invader, not the 5, 6 or more rounds per invader that would be used on automatic fire, meaning we’d run out of ammo rapidly.

My point is the AR-15 can be just as lethal as an M16, and even more so because each bullet fired can easily kill someone.

I firmly believe semiautomatic weapons like the AR-15 should not be allowed in non-military and non-police hands.

Len Smith

Egg Harbor Township