Voice of the People, July 22, 2021

Biden deserves bashing more than Trump

This is pertaining to the never ending letters bashing President Trump. Some people are so obsessed with an old white guy in his 70s. They seem so scared of this man. He has called some of them names they probably didn’t like, but so what? I think he also told the truth about things that some were scared to discuss.

We have new worries now. President Biden is not a good speaker. He shut down an American pipeline on his first day in office, thus helping to eliminate the four wonderful years we had of $2 a gallon gas. Gas is the highest it has been in seven.

Vice President Harris says she loves and cares about the children. Then why did it take 93 days to get herself to the border disaster that the media has labored like the Phillies bullpen to hide and cover up.

We need a stimulus check for the gas prices, which Biden doesn’t ever seem to address. This pair is held about as accountable as Ben Simmons is for being scared to death of a basketball.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

