French history lesson
“God only knows what is in store for this unhappy country,” says the journal of Elihu Washburne, American ambassador in 1871 Paris. The government of France had just surrendered after a siege by the Prussian Army.
The French citizens barely survived a long lockdown, many dying from starvation and disease. Finally they were able to breathe the fresh Parisian air after being sequestered for five months.
The hope was for a lasting peace. But the French nation was politically split. Many citizens wanted a normal life, but radicals would seek anything but tranquility. There could be no peace. The insurgents proceeded with their anarchist goals and stole government cannons, placed them on the heights of Montmartre and began to fire on their own countrymen. The government’s reaction? Rather than defend the city, they abandoned it and were chased to Versailles.
The insurrection took off full throttle. “The Commune” of radicals abolished all existing laws and protections and control was through mob rule. All class structures and churches were to be abolished. The “Comite” asserted their power through the mass media of the day using placards and identifying themselves through wearing of red scarves. Their salutation response to all new converts was “Viva La Commune” as they began to destroy statues and memorials of victories by the French armies. They also burned the justice and police departments.
Washburne recorded in his journal, “such hatred as was let loose in Paris had become terrifying beyond description.”
Fortunately the government officials regained their composure and squashed the rebellion in order to stop their intent on burning down the entire city.
These pages of French history seem to mirror our recent American experience.
Will the outcome of who we vote for in the upcoming national elections provide public safety and due process or chaos through mob rule? Time will tell.
Robert Zentmeyer
Egg Harbor Township
Left exploits police killings
I believe the left has been striving for decades to break down law and order. It must not succeed. Don’t be sucked into following its lead under the guise of supposed reform and justice. That would mean the end of constitutional law and society as we know it, paving the way for socialism/communism.
Support police and law enforcement. They have been targeted unfairly by the left because they stand in the way of the left’s agenda. As bad as the killing of George Floyd was, and it was an atrocious unjustified killing, we must not let the left exploit this terrible tragedy by painting all police with the same brush — bad.
There are bad cops just as there are bad lawyers, doctors, engineers, etc. They should be weeded out but by the good cops. No one could do it better; they know who they are. Good cops, the overwhelming majority, should pressure their policemen’s union, which protects bad cops, to change. Bad cops don’t deserve to be protected. If the union won’t change, the left will win over public opinion and police will find more ominous remedies imposed upon them.
I’m up in years and know how things used to be and how we got where we are today. The left’s agenda started decades ago. I just saw on TV acknowledgement that the State Department back in the ’30s and ’40s was riddled with over 100 communist spies — vindication, in my mind, that Sen. Joseph McCarthy was right in his controversial battle to expose them.
In a heated argument over slavery when I was only 20, I lost my best friend because I insisted on using the respectful term, Negro, while he screamed you know what. That racism is a blight on society goes without question. But that doesn’t justify rioting and destroying innocent people’s private property. There is racism on both sides, so we all have some work to do — peacefully — and come together. With God’s help we will.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat
