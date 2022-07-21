Voice of the People, July 21, 2022

Disabled vets must get a large raise

I am asking Congress to compensate grossly underpaid disabled veterans fairly this year. This must be corrected by appropriate legislation now.

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median household income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00, among the highest in the world. This low rate of compensation to disabled veterans seems deliberate and cruel to me.

Disabled veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages not to include a “loss of quality of life” payment. That is an antiquated approach to injury compensation and has not been used in courts awarding personal injury compensation for at least two generations now. I believe this is done specifically to keep taxes low on some elites who pay next to nothing in federal taxes every year.

And there is a national security aspect to this travesty of justice.

Once youth realize that serious injury or sickness received in the armed forces will mean a lifetime of near poverty due to artificially low compensation as disabled veterans, the armed forces will collapse. It will happen very quickly and we will not be able to stop it once it starts.

I believe a young person would have to be unbalanced to accept this social contract as reasonable between an enlistee and the government. This is a danger to all of us.

Congress should work very hard this year to ensure that legislation is introduced and passed to award fair and adequate compensation to disabled veterans.

Congress must end this injustice now.

Guillermo Arias

Mays Landing

Maybe Dems won’t be trounced in November

Conventional wisdom says that the party that wins the White House loses seats in the midterms. For this reason and others, Democrats are widely believed to be set for a trouncing in November. What if it doesn’t happen? What if voters fed up with Trumpism, gun violence and assaults on reproductive rights go to the polls and make it not so? Wouldn’t that be something?

Steven Ciarrochi

Brigantine