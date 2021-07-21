Voice of the People, July 21, 2021

Gender surgery isn’t suitable for VA coverage

I read with dismay the recent article by Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel about the Veterans Administration taking steps toward offering gender surgery.

I am under the impression that the veterans must have a disability that is service connected, like Agent Orange, PTSD or other underlying conditions. How does this fit in with these requirements that are laws set by the United States Congress?

I know by my personal experiences with the VA because I am a disabled vet.

Dennis B. Reed North Cape May

Trump outdid Biden

President Trump made significant improvements while the media and press were against him.

Unemployment was the lowest in recent history. The majority of workers enjoyed the tax cut that provided them with additional revenue.

Trump spearheaded the manufacture of the COVID vaccines. His work hours were unprecedented compared to other presidents.

He negotiated deals with China, Mexico and Canada.