Get private bulkheads in A.C. higher too

Imagine a medieval castle architect deciding to leave out several sections of wall in a new castle for whatever reason (to save cost, to save construction time).

What could possibly go wrong? Of course this never happened. Such an architect would be quickly offered up on the chopping block to separate his head from his body.

If a castle were ever built with these omissions, it would be a real boon to an invader, saving the enemy time and effort.

Unfortunately, the Lower Chelsea Bulkhead Project has been built in such a manner.

Its gaps partly defeat the protection that might otherwise be provided if a continuous non-interrupted barrier had been put in place.

OK, the funds provided to date for the project were restricted by the feds and state to only address public bayfront.

Of course, to be effective the project should only have been greenlit after a law was enacted locally mandating that private owners have bulkheads meeting the same standards as the public ones, and attendant plans should have been in place to assist financially stressed owners in meeting this requirement.

This is how neighboring Ventnor handled it, with excellent results.

Also keep in mind that the bulkhead project funds were only to be used for resiliency, not for cosmetics, or recreational purposes as some highly misguided Sixth Ward residents, who are already protected by the wall, are insisting.

The mayor needs to take the lead by working with City Council to create and pass an ordinance requiring all private bayfront properties to have bulkhead meeting the same standards as that now in the public areas.

They also need to find ways to assist owners to meet this requirement as Ventnor did.

You don’t “protect” an area from floods with a wall containing significant gaps.

Gary Baker

Atlantic City