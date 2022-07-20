Voice of the People, July 20, 2022

Legislators delivered funding for child care

As the state continues to recover from the pandemic, New Jersey’s child care industry must be prepared to meet the needs of working parents. The past two years brought forth significant challenges for child care providers, forcing many to permanently close their doors and leaving others struggling to stay open.

Quality, affordable child care has become increasingly inaccessible for families. As a working mother of five young girls, my husband and I know just how important it is to have reliable child care. For families who do not have relatives close by, access to child care services is even more critical for working parents.

I am proud that this year’s state budget puts the needs of New Jersey’s working families front and center. With investments to expand access to affordable, quality child care and put money back in the wallets of parents with young children, we in the Legislature and the governor are uplifting middle and working-class families.

The FY2023 state budget delivers $300 million in federal funds to support child care providers. The Legislature, where I am an assemblywoman representing District 4, also established a new Child Tax Credit of up to $500 for parents of a child under the age of 6 to claim at tax time.

New Jersey families deserve this relief. No one should have to make the choice to either work or stay home due to a lack of child care. This funding will make a difference for parents returning to the office or re-entering the workforce, helping daycare centers to remain open around the state.

Gabriela Mosquera

Turnersville

Tough to put up with newspaper bias

Although I haven’t undergone rigorous clinical testing for insanity, I must say I do qualify based on the old adage that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.

I anticipate that I will enjoy the contents of the newspaper, but nothing could be further from the truth. It has become an absolutely dreadful chore to put up with the completely biased articles and lack of balanced reporting. I truly loved reading the old newspaper, but now it’s impossible.

Barry Caraway

Mays Landing