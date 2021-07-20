Voice of the People, July 20, 2021

Maybe letter writers deserve compensation too

Just a little comic relief here. If college athletes can be super-compensated for bouncing or carrying a ball, perhaps an opinion letter writer, like myself, can be super-starred for moving a pen or traversing a digital keypad with wit, wisdom and wonderfulness. So athletes have NIL (names, images and likenesses), and us letter writers have W3s.

Now don't everyone grab their checkbooks at once. I'm willing to work for just nice stationery.

Robert James Liguori

Somers Point

Use NJ extra revenue for verifiable voting

We have an unexpected $10 billion surplus. The lawmakers and the governor want to divvy it up by handing out tax rebates to voters, making long-overdue payments to the state pension system, and paying $2.5 billion to reduce N.J. debt. There are also smaller allocations, but the most critical need to be overlooked is the need to secure elections.