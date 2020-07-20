Prioritize home violence
Globally, every minute a child dies from violence. In the wake of COVID-19, domestic violence has doubled in the last three months by some measures and in some places. America has new cases of domestic violence daily. There are some reports of increases in severe cases of child abuse. It will likely increase if another mandatory lockdown is enforced. There is also a component of poverty and racial inequality, which can make domestic violence worse.
We should have had better measures and policies in place since July 4, 1776. America is long overdue to invest, listen, spend more and monitor rights of children and families from crimes of child abuse and domestic violence. Families must be able to access justice, effective representation and remedies to enforce their rights and seek reparation in the case of criminal violations.
Child abuse and domestic violence are human and civil rights issues. Perhaps victims of child abuse and domestic violence should have a seat at the table with local and national policy makers. The time is now for America to listen to the cries of unheard victims of violence.
Valeria Marcus
Atlantic City
Flynn justice suspect
A federal appeals court recently authorized the Justice Department to dismiss criminal charges against Gen. Michael Flynn. Flynn was interviewed and called it a “great boost of confidence for the American people in our justice system.” I disagree. Flynn’s case is an example of a politically motivated prosecution, which uncovered what I consider a real crime, but was later overturned when a prosecutor more sympathetic to the defendant took control.
After his dismissal as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn was a disfavored former member of Obama’s intelligence community in close proximity to President Trump. He became the community’s target because he gave them plenty to aim at in the atmosphere that gave rise to the Mueller investigation. The FBI started investigating Flynn for his work for the Turkish government, taking money from a Russian propaganda network, being seated next to Putin himself at an event and contact he had with the Russian ambassador before he was sworn in as Trump’s national security adviser.
Whether the investigations against Flynn were justified, he exposed himself to criminal liability based on lying to FBI agents and not complying with registration requirements as a foreign agent. Registration requirements are especially important for former U.S. intelligence officials, like him, seeking work representing foreign governments.
With advice from top lawyers, he pled guilty with Mueller as prosecutor. I can’t believe that a highly educated general and intelligence expert could be coerced into admitting a criminal act. He stated twice in court that he broke the law. But Robert Mueller resigned, Attorney General William Barr was appointed, and the case was dismissed.
Lawyers and commentators can debate the specific merits of the Flynn prosecution, but isn’t that what trials are for?
I believe this criminal justice outcome was driven by whether the defendant is favored or not by alternating partisan prosecutors.
Stephen Funk
Northfield
