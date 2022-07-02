Voice of the People, July 2, 2022

Roe ruling a step

toward theocracyNo matter their gender or age, are they OK with the overturning of Roe v. Wade? Are they OK with states having a say in reproduction? Oklahoma passed a law recently banning most abortions after fertilization. That’s the nation’s most restrictive law, so far. People may say we’re fine in New Jersey, where women’s (and men’s) reproductive choices are safe. Hopefully, they’re right. Maybe elsewhere women will be able to terminate pregnancy because they can travel to states and countries that allow abortions. That’s always been true, but only for women of means.

I believe overturning Roe puts many hard won human rights in jeopardy. Maybe even the right to love, marry and form a family with whom one wants, if and when one wants, without government intervention. The ideology of some seems to me to be turning this country into a theocracy, which is expressly prohibited by the First Amendment.

Those who find this letter meaningless should look away. Those it worries should become active and not just shrug. Democracy, designed to ensure individual rights, the most basic of which is body autonomy, is in the balance. Rights may depend on how people vote.

Ann Pompelio

Brigantine