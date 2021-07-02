Voice of the People, July 2, 2021

The problem with irresponsible dog owners is not solved by this legislation (sponsored by Coughlin, Wimberly and Lopez). Wimberly introduced a version of this bill seven years ago. It went nowhere, as it should. The public needs to know the truth about this bill, that it is nothing more than something to placate a few constituents so legislators can gain votes. N.J. voters need to reach out directly to their representatives telling them to vote it down.

What should be done instead is look into why the numerous good laws already on the books, such as local leashing laws in 99% of N.J. towns, as well as humane tethering, dogs at large and dangerous dog statutes, are not already properly enforced. Adding another monstrosity onto the pile doesn’t help address the current problem, it just adds to it.

Companion Animal Advocates, of which I am the founder, urges people to call or email their Assembly person and state senator if they disagree with this legislation.

Terry Peifer Hamilton Township,

Mercer County