Voice of the People, July 2, 2021

It’s time to retire the word “master.”
In similar situations, the word “master” — as in “master teacher” in “Barnegat touts improved reading” — has been replaced with other terms to remove the racial overtone.
Richard Sasse
Cape May
Dog fence mandate costly, misguided
Through Assembly bill A2401, the N.J. Legislature is seeking to require dog owners to erect expensive fencing while providing no assistance to those who would be unable to afford one. This well-intentioned but horribly crafted legislation would be a terrible financial burden on most residents of the state.
A child being mauled and killed by a dog is tragic and unacceptable, a failure of the system. But using such a tragedy to advance a political career during an election year is not acceptable. And then adding another monstrosity onto the pile of poorly thought-out laws just makes the situation worse.
This “Responsible Dog Owners Act” would require all large dog owners to erect fencing, fining them from $500 to $2,000 per day if they don’t have a fence. Some would have to surrender their beloved family members to a shelter or be fined for the inability to afford such a fence.
The problem with irresponsible dog owners is not solved by this legislation (sponsored by Coughlin, Wimberly and Lopez). Wimberly introduced a version of this bill seven years ago. It went nowhere, as it should. The public needs to know the truth about this bill, that it is nothing more than something to placate a few constituents so legislators can gain votes. N.J. voters need to reach out directly to their representatives telling them to vote it down.
What should be done instead is look into why the numerous good laws already on the books, such as local leashing laws in 99% of N.J. towns, as well as humane tethering, dogs at large and dangerous dog statutes, are not already properly enforced. Adding another monstrosity onto the pile doesn’t help address the current problem, it just adds to it.
Companion Animal Advocates, of which I am the founder, urges people to call or email their Assembly person and state senator if they disagree with this legislation.
Terry Peifer Hamilton Township,
Mercer County