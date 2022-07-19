Voice of the People, July 19, 2022

Socialist ideologies a threat to freedoms

When listening to or reading about the Marxist assertions of educated, intelligent and presumably informed individuals (like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders among others), I often wonder how did they reach this point of absurdity?

Throughout the past 300 years, we’ve experienced the brilliance of Thomas Jefferson, Adam Smith, John Stuart Mill, Alexis de Tocqueville, H.G. Wells, George Orwell, Ayn Rand, etc. The cause of liberty and the dread of unlimited social control by government were foremost in the writings of these literary giants.

And, over the past 100 plus years, we’ve witnessed the destructive aspects of totalitarian and other malicious regimes (including Nazism, Communism, radical Islam).

Yet the aforementioned socialists seem to have not acquired the understanding or wisdom to recognize the catastrophic consequences of a Big Brother or other all-powerful governmental force.

It’s as if they view the populace as lemmings and incompetents, who need to be controlled and led by a dictatorial cabal. And apparently advanced educational institutions are equally guilty of this colossal fraud by inculcating the young with these dystopian beliefs and the distorted philosophies of Marx, Engels, Lenin, Mao, Alinsky, Khamenei, etc. Elimination of freedoms is but a generation away — be wary.

Ron Smith

Brigantine

Self-serve gas, Dems, not for vets, seniors

Coupled with the Democrats’ incompetent policy that has triggered inflation, the push to allow customers to choose to pump their own gas in New Jersey is, I find as a 100% disabled veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, an affront to senior citizens who don’t cotton to do so in adverse weather.

I think today’s Democratic Party has become the party of misery and meanness. If FDR was around today, he might say we have nothing to fear but fear itself and the Democrats.

Tony De Angelis

Villas

Congress must pass gun restrictions

Enough. Why can’t Congress — mainly stubborn Republicans standing in the way of working together — solve gun problems? The Republicans have built the wall of resistance because they don’t want Democrats to get credit for solving one of the biggest problems.

How many more American lives must be lost to disenchanted 18-year-olds (who can buy guns with few questions asked in many states) who seem unable to express their thoughts or resolve their issues otherwise?

Republicans must vote yes on red flag laws, assault weapon bans and raising the legal age for weapon purchases to 21.

We want change. We demand change. We want it now, not after more massacres.

Simon Zamansky

Northfield

Regulate guns to reduce shootings

We can put all the armed guards and bulletproof glass in all the schools, but it would not prevent someone from shooting up a grocery store, church, synagogue, movie theater, nightclub or any other place where people gather. Common sense must rule and gun regulations need to be instituted so these killings are curtailed.

Peggy Caccia

Ocean City