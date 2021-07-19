Voice of the People, July 19, 2021

It’s, like, so common! Young people especially

I laughed out loud when I read the recent letter, “Modern talk has, like, many pause fillers.” I completely agree with the letter writer.

I, too, have noticed the proliferation of the use of the word “like” in people’s speech, especially it seems young people. It is extremely annoying to listen to someone when “like” is used as practically every other word coming out of their mouth.

Hopefully with correction from family and friends, these people will become aware of this pattern of speech.

Like, ya know?

Suzanne Quick

Little Egg Harbor Township

Don’t force children to mask in school

I just attended my first ever board of education meeting and I was shocked. My local board hired a lawyer to let the parents know they would comply with executive order 175 and force my son to mask for the rest of the year and next fall for fear of losing state funding! Not that masks work or we need to do our part to stop the pandemic.