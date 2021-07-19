Voice of the People, July 19, 2021

It’s, like, so common! Young people especially
I laughed out loud when I read the recent letter, “Modern talk has, like, many pause fillers.” I completely agree with the letter writer.
I, too, have noticed the proliferation of the use of the word “like” in people’s speech, especially it seems young people. It is extremely annoying to listen to someone when “like” is used as practically every other word coming out of their mouth.
Hopefully with correction from family and friends, these people will become aware of this pattern of speech.
Like, ya know?
Suzanne Quick
Little Egg Harbor Township
Don’t force children to mask in school
I just attended my first ever board of education meeting and I was shocked. My local board hired a lawyer to let the parents know they would comply with executive order 175 and force my son to mask for the rest of the year and next fall for fear of losing state funding! Not that masks work or we need to do our part to stop the pandemic.
As a health-care worker I know these flimsy masks on a group of students confined in a classroom for hours will not work. But besides the lack of efficacy, I feel we are imposing a relic idea on our children simply because we can, and the children sadly have no voice. It sends the message parents cannot be trusted to keep their sick children home and that our kids are silent killers.
My son suffered from a facial staph infection, certainly a byproduct of masking, but my greater concern is that he has lost his love of school. We see many of our neighbors moving south, transferring kids to private schools, or trying home schooling. So voting with your feet is an option, but it is tearing apart the community.
I applaud the parents who spoke up for our children at the meeting and pray the board decides to become an advocate for children.
Peter W. Franklin
Haskell, Passaic County
Stopping at intersections not required anymore?
There must be an updated driver’s manual from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and I must be one of the few licensed drivers in New Jersey who doesn’t have it.
I have noticed that most drivers find it unnecessary to come to a complete stop when coming to a stop sign. Most drivers slow down and if they see no one approaching the intersection, they drive through without stopping.
There must have been a change in the “right on red” rule. When most drivers approach the intersection, if no one is near they make their right hand turn without coming to a complete stop.
When I receive this new driver’s manual, I will verify that coming to a complete stop at all intersections in New Jersey is not required anymore.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Bishops wrong to rethink communion for Biden
The biggest controversy of J.F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign was if he would follow orders from the bishops on public policy. He said on “public policy I do not speak for my church and the church does not speak for me.”
Voters became convinced that he would not allow policy to be dictated by the hierarchy of his church, but by what he thought was best for the country.
Some U.S. bishops seem to have forgotten that history of separation of church and state in the body politic. Their heavy handed early step toward possibly denying the Eucharist to President Joe Biden — a man of faith, empathy and compassion — is in opposition to all that I understand communion to stand for. The American Bishops need to consider the message of Pope Francis that communion “is not the reward of saints ,but the bread of sinners.”
Ward Sears
Smithville